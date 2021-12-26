EPL: Arsenal, Spurs clinch victories as Man City go six-point clear with big win

Bukayo Saka scored two goals as Arsenal thrashed Norwich City 5-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The victory was the Gunners’s fourth in a row, with Kieran Tierney, Alexandre Lacazette and substitute Emile Smith Rowe scoring once each.

Arsenal maintained their six-point lead over fifth-placed Tottenham, who also clinched a win on Sunday, while for Norwich, it’s a 12th defeat of the season.

Spurs secured a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, courtesy of goals by Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-Min.

Read Also: Liverpool, Chelsea drop points with draws, as Man City extend Premier League lead

At the Etihad Stadium, champions Manchester City played a nine-goal thriller with Leicester City, but came out on top with a 6-3 win.

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was one of the scorers for Leicester.

In another Premier League clash, West Ham were beaten 3-2 at home by Southampton.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now