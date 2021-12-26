Connect with us

EPL: Arsenal, Spurs clinch victories as Man City go six-point clear with big win

Published

20 mins ago

on

Bukayo Saka scored two goals as Arsenal thrashed Norwich City 5-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The victory was the Gunners’s fourth in a row, with Kieran Tierney, Alexandre Lacazette and substitute Emile Smith Rowe scoring once each.

Arsenal maintained their six-point lead over fifth-placed Tottenham, who also clinched a win on Sunday, while for Norwich, it’s a 12th defeat of the season.

Spurs secured a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, courtesy of goals by Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-Min.

Read Also: Liverpool, Chelsea drop points with draws, as Man City extend Premier League lead

At the Etihad Stadium, champions Manchester City played a nine-goal thriller with Leicester City, but came out on top with a 6-3 win.

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was one of the scorers for Leicester.

In another Premier League clash, West Ham were beaten 3-2 at home by Southampton.

Opinions

