Sports
EPL: Arsenal win five-goal thriller as Chelsea end winless run
Arsenal clinched a superb victory in a five-goal thriller against Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.
The Premier League leaders continued their fantastic run to keep hold of their spot with a 3-2 win over their visitors.
Manchester City, who trail with five points, also clinched a 2-0 victory against Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium to keep the pace.
A first-half goal by Phil Foden and a second-half effort by Bernardo Silva sealed the big win for Pep Guardiola side.
At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea ended their winless run with a slim 1-0 victory over Leeds United, having had a run of just one win in their past 15 games
It was Welsey Fofana who scored his first Premier League goal for the Blues to ease the pressure on manager Graham Potter.
It was a terrible day however for Tottenham Hotspur who suffered a 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.
In other Premier League clashes on Saturday, Aston Villa defeated Crystal Palace 1-0 while Brighton thrashed West Ham 4-0.
