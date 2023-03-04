EPL: Arsenal win five-goal thriller as Chelsea end winless run

Arsenal clinched a superb victory in a five-goal thriller against Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Premier League leaders continued their fantastic run to keep hold of their spot with a 3-2 win over their visitors.

Manchester City, who trail with five points, also clinched a 2-0 victory against Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium to keep the pace.

A first-half goal by Phil Foden and a second-half effort by Bernardo Silva sealed the big win for Pep Guardiola side.

Read Also: EPL: Liverpool, Palace play goalless; Arsenal pip Leicester as Man City win

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea ended their winless run with a slim 1-0 victory over Leeds United, having had a run of just one win in their past 15 games

It was Welsey Fofana who scored his first Premier League goal for the Blues to ease the pressure on manager Graham Potter.

It was a terrible day however for Tottenham Hotspur who suffered a 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In other Premier League clashes on Saturday, Aston Villa defeated Crystal Palace 1-0 while Brighton thrashed West Ham 4-0.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now