EPL: Awoniyi nets winner as Forest clinch first away win, Spurs thrash Palace

Super Eagles forward, Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only goal of the game as Nottingham Forest clinched a first away victory in the Premier League this season.

Forest had held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and have now defeated Southampton 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Awoniyi, who is Forest’s top goalscorer in the league this season with four goals, sealed the win when he scored in the 27th minute of the encounter.

While Southampton have now only won once in 13 in the league since beating Chelsea 2-1 in August, Forest are set to move above West Ham, Everton and Bournemouth from 18th to 15th

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur defeated Crystal Palace 4-0 in a one-sided encounter.

England captain Harry Kane scored a brace while Son Heung-Min and Matt Doherty both scored a goal each to hand Spurs the big win.

Kane, who was 300th Premier League appearance, has now scored 264 goals for Spurs, only two behind Jimmy Greaves’ club record.

Im other Premier League clashes on Wednesday night, West Ham were held to a 2-2 draw Leeds United as Aston Villa were also held to a 1-1 draw by Wolves.

