Arsenal were stunned by Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday after the hosts came from behind to beat the Gunners 2-1.

Neal Maupay scored a stoppage-time winner to seal the victory.

For the relegation-threatened Brighton, it was a huge win, while Arsenal once again, lost a key player to injury.

