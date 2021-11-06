EPL: Chelsea drop points after draw with Burnley, Norwich bag first win of season

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw against Burnley in a Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues started the weekend with a three point lead and a potential of going six points clear, but were held by their visitors.

Kai Havertz opened the scoring for Chelsea with a header from Reece James’ cross, only his second league goal this season.

The Thomas Tuchel side could have scored more with Thiago Silva’s header hitting the post, while Nick Pope saved well from Callum Hudson-Odoi in each half.

But Burnley fought back to equalise when Ashley Westwood whipped in a cross which Jay Rodriguez headed across to Matej Vydra to stab home in the 79th minute.

Chelsea are now three points clear of Manchester City, who won over United, at the top of the table, while Burnley remain in the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Norwich clinched their first win in the Premier League this season as they defeated Brentford 2-1.

The game, their 11th topflight match this season, saw Mathias Normann and Teemu Pukki put the Canaries ahead within the first 29 minutes, before Rico Henry volleyed home on the hour mark to make it 2-1.

Crystal Palace also picked a 2-0 home victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

