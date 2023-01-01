EPL: Chelsea held to draw by Forest as Villa beat Spurs to pile pressure on Conte

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw in a thrilling encounter against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on New Year’s Day.

It was Raheem Sterling who opened the scoring for the Blues when he volleyed home from five yards after Wily Boly had flicked a cross onto his own bar.

Forest attacked with vigour in the second half and Serge Aurier in the 68th minute controlled the ball on his chest and volleyed home the equaliser.

Read Also: Suarez joins Brazilian Serie A club Gremio

Chelsea climb above Brighton into eighth but are seven points behind Manchester United in fourth while Forest move above Wolverhampton Wanderers into 18th.

In another Premier League clash of the day, Aston Villa defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 to pile more pressure on manager Antonio Conte.

Emiliano Buendia and Douglas Luiz were the goal scorers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Villa successfully securing a back-to-back away league games as they improve under manager Unai Emery.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now