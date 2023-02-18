EPL: Chelsea lose again, Man City’s title hopes suffer blow as Liverpool win

Chelsea continued their poor run in the Premier League this season as they got stunned by Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues were beaten 1-0 by the Saints, thanks to a trademark free-kick from James Ward-Prowse which earned the visitors the win on 45 minutes.

The result means Chelsea have now won just two games in their last 14 in all competitions.

Meanwhile managerless Southampton will hope to kick-start their attempts to escape the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Manchester City failed to return to the top of the Premier League table after being held to a 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest.

Forest’s Chris Wood netted a late goal to cancel out Bernardo Silva’s rocket from 20 yards to share the spoils with the champions.

Later on Saturday, Liverpool defeated Newcastle United 2-0 to gather further momentum for their pursuit of a top-four Premier League finish.

The Jurgen Klopp side who secured their first league win of 2023 in the Merseyside derby against Everton on Monday, took control with two early goals from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

The hosts would later have one man sent off in the 22nd minute when goalkeeper Nick Pope was shown a red card.

In other Premier games, Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi provided an assist to help Everton beat Leeds United 1-0.

Wolves were beaten Bournemouth 1-0, Brentford and Crystal Palace played 1-1 draw, while Brighton fell to a 1-0 defeat to Fulham.

