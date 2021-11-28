EPL: Chelsea, Man Utd play draw at Stamford Bridge; Leicester put four past Watford

European champions Chelsea and Manchester United played a 1-1 draw in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Jadon Sancho scored his second goal since arriving United this season, to put the Red Devils ahead in the 50th minute after a goalless first half.

But a 69th-minute penalty successfully converted by Jorginho helped the Blues draw level as they held on to share the spoils at home.

At the King Power Stadium earlier on Sunday, Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho was an unused substitute while Wilfred Ndidi was in action for Leicester City.

Jamie Vardy scored twice as Leicester defeated Watford 4-2 in a hugely entertaining match to ruin Claudio Ranieri’s return to his former club.

Read Also: Ronaldo, Sancho score as Man Utd beat Villarreal to reach UCL last-16

Super Eagles forward, Emmanuel Dennis was one of the scorers for the visitors after King’s penalty, while Maddison and Lookman scored the other two goals for Leicester.

At the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City overcame West Ham to win 2-1.

Earlier on Sunday, Ivan Toney slotted in a 24th-minute penalty to seal a shock 1-0 victory for Brentford against Everton.

The penalty was awarded after Andros Townsend’s high challenge on Nigeria’s Frank Onyeka and was reviewed by referee Darren England on the pitch-side monitor, as Brentford ended their own five-match wait for a Premier League win.

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi was in action for Everton, but could not help the Toffees end their winless run.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now