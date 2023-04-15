EPL: Chelsea, Spurs blow leads to suffer home defeats

Chelsea squandered a 1-0 lead against their opponents, Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Teenager Julio Enciso scored a stunning winner as Brighton came from behind to beat Chelsea.

The Frank Lampard side had opened the scoring in the 13th minute through Conor Gallagher’s deflected shot before Danny Welbeck levelled before the break.

Enciso then blasted into the top corner from 35 yards in the second half to help Brighton continue their European qualification push.

Read Also: 10-man Chelsea lose in Madrid as Milan lead unlucky Napoli in UCL Q’final

Tottenham also lost 3-2 to Bournemouth after a late goals drama helped the visiting side seal a superb victory in London.

Son Heung-min had opened scoring in the 14th minute for Spurs before Bournemouth bounced back to lead 2-1.

Arnaut Danjuma then gave Spurs hopes of at least a point with an 88th-minute leveller but the hopes were crashed when Bournemouth made the run and Dango Ouattara scored a winner in the 95th minute.

At the Goodison Park, Everton fell to a 3-1 defeat to Fulham. Elsewhere, Wolverhampton Wanderers defeated Brentford 2-0, Crystal Palace beat Southampton 2-0 and Aston Villa saw off Newcastle 3-0.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now