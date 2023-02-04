EPL: Everton stun Arsenal, Wolves thrash Liverpool as Man Utd win

Premier League leaders Arsenal were stunned by Everton after James Tarkowski scored in the hour mark to seal a resounding win for the Toffees.

The Gunners have lost just a game in the league this season prior to the Everton trip, and have now fallen to just two defeats.

It was a big win for Everton, who were managed by new boss Sean Dyche. It was a dream start for the former Burnley boss who replaced Frank Lampard at Goodison Park.

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was in action for Everton as they sealed their first victory in 11 games in all competitions.

Elsewhere, Wolverhampton Wanderers thrashed Liverpool 3-0 as the Reds continue their struggle this season.

A Joel Matip own goal saw Liverpool trailing in the 5th minute before Craig Dawson scored on his debut following his January move from West Ham.

Darwin Nunez netted the third in the 71st minute to boost Wolves survival hopes, and leave Liverpool struggling.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United sealed a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

James Schlupp scored a consolation for Palace after Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford scored for the Red Devils, and United were reduced to 10 men following a Casemiro red card.

In other Premier League encounters, Brentford defeated Southampton 3-0, Brighton saw off Bournemouth 1-0 while Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho helped Leicester City win 4-2 over Aston Villa.

The forward bagged a goal and made two assists.

