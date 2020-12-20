EPL: Excellent Ndidi helps Leicester stun Spurs as Man Utd humiliate Leeds

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was voted Man of the Match after an impressive performance that saw Leicester City beat Tottenham Hotspur in London.

Ndidi, who played throughout the encounter and stopping Spurs forwards Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane, helped the Foxes to a 2-0 win.

The Nigeria international beat Jamie Vardy, Wesley Fofana and Marc Albrighton to the man of the match title in a poll conducted by the club.

Ndidi made 19 recoveries against Spurs, the most any player has made in a single Premier League in over a year.

A Vardy penalty and an own goal by Toby Alderwereld sealed the win for the Brendan Rodgers side as they climb to second in the league, four points behind leaders Liverpool.

In another Premier League game at Old Trafford, Manchester United thrashed Leeds United 6-2.

Scott McTominay became the first player to score twice inside the first three minutes of a Premier League game as he put his side up early.

Bruno Fernandes also scored twice while Victor Lindelof and Daniel James scored a goal each to hit six at home, with Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas’s goals for the visitors did not mean much.

The victory lifts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side above fourth-placed Everton on goal difference, while Leeds remain seven points above the relegation zone in 14th.

