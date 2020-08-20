EPL fixtures announced; Liverpool to begin title defence against Leeds

Premier League champions, Liverpool will play host to Leeds in the opening weekend of the 2020-21 season of the English topflight.

The Reds will battle their Championship counterparts in the opening round of fixtures which will take place on the weekend of 12 September.

The organizers announced the fixtures on Thursday, stating that the exact dates and kick-off times will be confirmed when the television selections are made.

Championship play-off winners Fulham will host Arsenal, while West Bromwich Albion, the third promoted side, are at home to Leicester City.

Meanwhile, Manchester City v Aston Villa and Burnley v Manchester United will be rearranged.

The two games will not be played on the opening weekend to give City and United 30 days since their defeats in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and the semi-finals of the Europa League respectively.

The opening weekend Fixtures

Crystal Palace v Southampton (12 Sep)

Fulham v Arsenal (12 Sep)

Liverpool v Leeds United (12 Sep)

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton (12 Sep)

West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City (12 Sep)

West Ham United v Newcastle United (12 Sep)

Brighton v Chelsea (14 Sep)

Sheffield United v Wolves (14 Sep)

Burnley v Manchester United (later date)

Manchester City v Aston Villa (later date)

