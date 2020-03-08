EPL: Ighalo cameos in Man Utd win over City; Iwobi benched as Everton lose

Nigerian forward, Odion Ighalo played a substitute role for Manchester United in their 2-0 victory over city rivals Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ighalo, who has scored three goals in two starts for the Red Devils since his arrival in January, sat on the bench until the 88th minute of the game.

Anthony Martial opened the scoring in the first half when he turned in from a freekick taken by Bruni Fernandes; before a last-gasp goal McTominay from a 35-yard finish into an empty net, sealed the victory.

With the defeat, Champions Manchester City, who continually pushed for an equaliser to no avail, stay 25 points behind leaders Liverpool, who now stand within two wins of the title.

Earlier in the day, Chelsea thrashed Everton 4-0 as Toffees manager, Carlo Ancelotti made a return to Stamford Bridge.

Goals by Mason Mount, Pedro, Willian and Olivier Giroud secured the big win for the Blues.

In the encounter, Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was an unused substitute for Everton.

More to follow.

