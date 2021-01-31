EPL: Iheanacho benched in Leicester home defeat; Tuchel claims first win as Chelsea boss

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was an unused substitute for Leicester City in their disappointing home defeat to Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Iheanacho, who was expected to be on the lineup since star forward Jamie Vardy has been ruled out by injury, sat on the bench all through the game.

The Foxes were beaten 3-1 by Leeds, forcing them to drop points from a winning position for the first time this season.

Leicester had won all 12 of their previous league matches this season when leading at any stage. But they remain third in the table, after a first defeat in eight games.

Earlier on Sunday, Chelsea defeated Burnley 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso on target in the first and second halves respectively

The win took the Blues above Arsenal as they climbed three places to seventh, while Burnley remain 15th in the league table.

It was their first win since the arrival of new manager, Thomas Tuchel, who replaced Frank Lampard last Monday, and led the team to a goalless draw against Wolves in midweek.

