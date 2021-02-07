Latest
EPL: Iheanacho in action as Leicester draw at Wolves; Kane, Son help Tottenham win
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was in action for Leicester City in their away draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday.
Iheanacho started the game and was substituted in the 61st minute, making way for Jamie Vardy, who was making a return from injury.
Wolverhampton’s Fabio Silva had the best chance of the game but was denied by goalkkasper Kasper Schmeichel as the gane ended goalless.
Leicester lie in third place in the league table, four points adrift of leaders Manchester City, who face champions Liverpool later Sunday.
Read Also: Iwobi’s Everton draw Man Utd in six-goal thriller; Maja debuts for Fulham, Aina benched
Earlier on Sunday, Tottenham ended a run of defeat with a 2-0 victory over West Brom in Spurs Stadium.
The game marked the return from injury of star forward, Harry Kane, who was on target for the team.
The England striker opened the scoring on 54 minutes before Son Heung-Min added the second four minutes after.
West Brom remain 19th and 11 points behind 17th-placed Burnley despite an improved display, while Spurs go seventh with the win.
- Ibrahimovic surpasses 500 career club goals, fires Milan top of Serie A - February 7, 2021
- EPL: Iheanacho in action as Leicester draw at Wolves; Kane, Son help Tottenham win - February 7, 2021
- Liverpool’s UCL clash at Leipzig moved to Hungary beacuse of travel ban - February 7, 2021
Join the conversation
Latest
Ibrahimovic surpasses 500 career club goals, fires Milan top of Serie A
AC Milan striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 500th and 501st career club goals in his club’s win over Crotone in the Serie A on Sunday.
Ibrahimovic’s brace helped the Italian goants secure a 4-0 victory over their visitors, who had Super Eagles forward, Simy Nwankwo in action from the 78th minute.
39-year-old Ibrahimovic opened the scoring with a shot into the top corner in the first half, before tapping again on 64 minutes.
Read Also: EPL: Iheanacho in action as Leicester draw at Wolves; Kane, Son help Tottenham win
The brace takes the former Swedish international’s tally to 14 in 11 league games this season.
Ante Rebic scored twice in as many minutes to complete the comfortable win against Serie A’s bottom side.
AC moved two points clear of city rivals Inter Milan at the top with 49 points from 21 games.
- Ibrahimovic surpasses 500 career club goals, fires Milan top of Serie A - February 7, 2021
- EPL: Iheanacho in action as Leicester draw at Wolves; Kane, Son help Tottenham win - February 7, 2021
- Liverpool’s UCL clash at Leipzig moved to Hungary beacuse of travel ban - February 7, 2021
Join the conversation
Latest
Ekiti govt sues police, IGP over sack of pregnant cop
The Ekiti State government has filed a suit against the Nigeria Police Force challenging the sack of a pregnant police officer, Olajide Omolola, by the Force.
The Ekiti State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda filed the suit on behalf of the state government at the Federal High Court, Ado-Ekiti.
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo and the Police Service Commission (PSC) were also listed as respondents in the case.
Olajide, who was attached to the Iye Ekiti Police Station in the Ilejemeje local government area of state, was sacked by the Nigeria Police Force for getting pregnant less than a year after graduating from the police academy.
READ ALSO: Fayemi govt denies herdsmen fleeing Ondo are relocating to Ekiti forest
In the case filed on Saturday with suit no: FHC/ AD/C8/8/2021, Fapohunda is seeking an order of the court declared as unconstitutional Section 127 of the Police Act and Regulations which provides for the discharge from the Police Force, female police officers who become pregnant while unmarried.
The plaintiff also asked the court to determine among others: whether the provisions of Section 127 of Police Act and Regulations are not in violation of the combined provisions of Sections 37 and 42 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), and Articles 2,3, 5 18(3) and 19 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights.
He also sought an order nullifying Section 127 of the Police Act and Regulations as well as an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents from implementing the regulation.
- Ibrahimovic surpasses 500 career club goals, fires Milan top of Serie A - February 7, 2021
- EPL: Iheanacho in action as Leicester draw at Wolves; Kane, Son help Tottenham win - February 7, 2021
- Liverpool’s UCL clash at Leipzig moved to Hungary beacuse of travel ban - February 7, 2021
Join the conversation
Business
NNPC records N13.43bn trading surplus
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recorded a trading surplus of N13.43billion in November last year.
The figure was a 54 percent increase from N8.71billion surplus recorded in October.
The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of NNPC, Dr. Kennie Obateru, who disclosed this in the corporation’s Monthly Financial and Operations Reports for November 2020, added that NNPC generated $108.84 million from the export of crude oil and gas during the period.
He said NNPC surplus was bolstered by additional engineering services rendered by the Nigerian Engineering and Technical Company (NETCO) and increased revenue from import activities posted by Duke Oil Incorporated.
Obateru said: “These healthy performances dominated the positions of all other NNPC subsidiaries to record the Group surplus.
“Operating revenue decreased slightly by 0.02 percent or N0.09billion to stand at N423.08 billion while expenditure for the month also decreased by 1.16 percent or N4.81billion to stand at N409.65billion. This led to the N13.43billion trading surplus.”
The NNPC spokesman added that crude oil export contributed $73.09 million (67.15 percent) of the dollar transactions for November compared with $12.38 million contributions recorded in the previous month.
Gas export sales amounted to $35.75 million in the month.
READ ALSO: NNPC recorded N1.22bn trading deficit in September 2020 –Report
The total crude oil and gas export for November 2019 to November 2020 stood at $2.89billion.
The spokesman added: “In the Gas Sector, a total of 222.34 Billion Cubic Feet (BCF) of natural gas was produced in the month under review, translating to an average daily production of 7,411.52 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (mmscfd).
“Furthermore, for the period November 2019 to November 2020, a total of 3,004.06BCF of gas was produced, representing an average daily production of 7,642.69mmscfd during the period.
“Out of this volume, production from Joint Ventures (JVs) accounted for 67.29 percent, Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) accounted for 19.97 percent, while the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) contributed 12.74 percent.
“Breakdown showed that a total of 137.41 BCF of gas was commercialized. This consists of 39.99BCF and 97.42BCF for the domestic and export market respectively. This translates to a total supply of 1,332.82 mmscfd of gas to the domestic market and 3,247.44 mmscfd of gas supplied to the export market for the month.”
- Ibrahimovic surpasses 500 career club goals, fires Milan top of Serie A - February 7, 2021
- EPL: Iheanacho in action as Leicester draw at Wolves; Kane, Son help Tottenham win - February 7, 2021
- Liverpool’s UCL clash at Leipzig moved to Hungary beacuse of travel ban - February 7, 2021
Join the conversation
Trending
- Latest21 hours ago
Iwobi’s Everton draw Man Utd in six-goal thriller; Maja debuts for Fulham, Aina benched
- Latest22 hours ago
Ogun govt to probe herdsmen/farmers clash
- Latest20 hours ago
47 Nigerian female medical doctors return from Sudan
- Latest12 hours ago
10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Saturday morning, February 7, 2021
- Latest21 hours ago
Nigeria to partner WHO on manufacturing, supply of COVID-19 vaccines – Buhari
- Business12 hours ago
LONG READ… CBN CRYPTOCURRENCY BAN: What is the noise about?
- Latest20 hours ago
1,588 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 139,242. Deaths, recoveries updated
- Politics11 hours ago
Plateau lawmaker, Yusuf Gagdi, predicts APC‘ll rule Nigeria for 100 years