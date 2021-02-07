EPL: Iheanacho in action as Leicester draw at Wolves; Kane, Son help Tottenham win

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was in action for Leicester City in their away draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday.

Iheanacho started the game and was substituted in the 61st minute, making way for Jamie Vardy, who was making a return from injury.

Wolverhampton’s Fabio Silva had the best chance of the game but was denied by goalkkasper Kasper Schmeichel as the gane ended goalless.

Leicester lie in third place in the league table, four points adrift of leaders Manchester City, who face champions Liverpool later Sunday.

Read Also: Iwobi’s Everton draw Man Utd in six-goal thriller; Maja debuts for Fulham, Aina benched

Earlier on Sunday, Tottenham ended a run of defeat with a 2-0 victory over West Brom in Spurs Stadium.

The game marked the return from injury of star forward, Harry Kane, who was on target for the team.

The England striker opened the scoring on 54 minutes before Son Heung-Min added the second four minutes after.

West Brom remain 19th and 11 points behind 17th-placed Burnley despite an improved display, while Spurs go seventh with the win.