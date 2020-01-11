EPL: Iheanacho loses with Leicester; Aubameyang sees red in Arsenal draw

Super Eagles forward, Iheanacho played a substitute role in Leicester City’s 2-1 home defeat to Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Nigeria international, who has been in goalscoring form recently, could not save the Foxes at the King Power Stadium.

It was a revenge victory for the Saints, who were theashed 9-0 in the reverse fixture of the clash last October.

Read Also: John Ogu joins Al-Adalah FC in Saudi on free transfer

Earlier on Saturday, Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw, with Gabon striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was shown a red card.

A second-half Jordan Ayew deflected equaliser earned Crystal Palace a point against the Mikel Arteta side.

Aubameyang, who scored the opener in the 12th minute, was sent off following a lunging tackle which caught Max Meyer on the left ankle, VAR overturning the initial yellow card he was awarded by referee Paul Tierney.

More to follow.

Join the conversation

Opinions