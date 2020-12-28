EPL: Iheanacho misses Leicester penalty at Palace; Chelsea drop more points after Villa draw

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho had his penalty saved as he missed a chance to put Leicester in the lead during their game at Crystal Palace on Monday.

The Premier League clash ended 1-1 after Wilfred Zaha fired the hosts ahead before Harvey Barnes leveled both sides late in the game.

But the Foxes had the first chance at going ahead in the 19th minute when they were awarded a penalty, but goalkeeper Vicente Guaita saved Iheanacho’s spotkick.

The point was enough to lift Leicester up to second in the Premier League table, while Palace move eight points clear of the bottom three.

Elsewhere, the game between Ecerton and Manchester City was called off on medical grounds following positive COVID-19 test results at City.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Aston Villa, forcing them to drop more points in their race for top spot.

Villa were trailing to an Olivier Giroud header when Anwar El Ghazi scored a second-half equaliser that saw the in-form visitors stretch their unbeaten run to five games.

The result sees Villa move up to fifth in the table, level on points with sixth-placed Chelsea – with both sides now a point outside the top four.

