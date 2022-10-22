Sports
EPL: Iwobi bags assists in Everton win vs Palace, Haaland helps Man City beat Brighton
Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi bagged two assists to help Everton thrash Crystal Palace 3-0 in a Premier League game on Saturday.
The Nigeria international played throughout the entire game and had a hand in the first and third goals.
The victory at the Goodison Park saw Everton end a run of three successive defeats in the league.
Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anthony Gordon and Dwight McNeill were the McNeill goalscorers for the Toffees.
Read Also: Awoniyi nets winner as Forest stun Liverpool in Premier League
At the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City defeated Brighton 3-1 to keep the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the table.
Erling Haaland scored a brace for the hosts, taking his goal tally to 17 this season.
Leandro Trossard scored for Brighton to reduce the deficit before Kevin de Bruyne sealed victory for Pep Guardiola’s men with a fine finish.
The win takes Manchester City one point behind leaders Arsenal, who play against Southampton on Sunday.
