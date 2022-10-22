EPL: Iwobi bags assists in Everton win vs Palace, Haaland helps Man City beat Brighton

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi bagged two assists to help Everton thrash Crystal Palace 3-0 in a Premier League game on Saturday.

The Nigeria international played throughout the entire game and had a hand in the first and third goals.

The victory at the Goodison Park saw Everton end a run of three successive defeats in the league.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anthony Gordon and Dwight McNeill were the McNeill goalscorers for the Toffees.

Read Also: Awoniyi nets winner as Forest stun Liverpool in Premier League

At the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City defeated Brighton 3-1 to keep the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the table.

Erling Haaland scored a brace for the hosts, taking his goal tally to 17 this season.

Leandro Trossard scored for Brighton to reduce the deficit before Kevin de Bruyne sealed victory for Pep Guardiola’s men with a fine finish.

The win takes Manchester City one point behind leaders Arsenal, who play against Southampton on Sunday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now