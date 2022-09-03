Sports
EPL: Iwobi helps Everton hold Liverpool in derby as Chelsea, Spurs clinch wins
Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was in action for Everton in their goalless draw with city rivals Liverpool at the Goodison Park on Saturday.
The Premier League clash was eventful, with a goal by the Toffees ruled out for offside by VAR while Liverpool hit the post in stoppage time.
At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea came from behind to beat West Ham 2-1 as substitute Kai Havertz scored a late winner to give the Blues all three points from the game.
Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur defeated Fulham 2-1 to continue their unbeaten run.
Read Also: EPL: Iwobi helps Everton pick first point of season as Kane nets 250th goal for Spurs
A late strike from Fulham’s Alexander Mitrovic made for a nervy final 10 minutes but Spurs, whose Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg scored, held on to win.
In the other Premier League clashes, Wolves defeated Southampton 1-0 as Crystal Palace held hosts Newcastle United to a goalless draw.
Brentford thrashed Leeds United 5-2 while Bournemouth defeated Nottingham Forest 3-2.
Super Eagles stars, Joe Aribo was in action for Southampton, Frank Onyeka was in action for Brentford, while Emmanuel Dennis and Taiwo Awoniyi were in action for Nottingham Forest.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...