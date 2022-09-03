EPL: Iwobi helps Everton hold Liverpool in derby as Chelsea, Spurs clinch wins

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was in action for Everton in their goalless draw with city rivals Liverpool at the Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Premier League clash was eventful, with a goal by the Toffees ruled out for offside by VAR while Liverpool hit the post in stoppage time.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea came from behind to beat West Ham 2-1 as substitute Kai Havertz scored a late winner to give the Blues all three points from the game.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur defeated Fulham 2-1 to continue their unbeaten run.

A late strike from Fulham’s Alexander Mitrovic made for a nervy final 10 minutes but Spurs, whose Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg scored, held on to win.

In the other Premier League clashes, Wolves defeated Southampton 1-0 as Crystal Palace held hosts Newcastle United to a goalless draw.

Brentford thrashed Leeds United 5-2 while Bournemouth defeated Nottingham Forest 3-2.

Super Eagles stars, Joe Aribo was in action for Southampton, Frank Onyeka was in action for Brentford, while Emmanuel Dennis and Taiwo Awoniyi were in action for Nottingham Forest.

