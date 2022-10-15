Connect with us

EPL: Iwobi in action as Everton fall to Spurs, Iheanacho’s Leicester play goalless draw

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was in action for Everton in their 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League game in London on Saturday.

Iwobi, who played all through the game, could not help his side against a spirited Spurs.

England forward Harry Kane made his 400th Spurs appearance in the encounter and had a goal to spice the milestone when he converted from the spot on the hour mark.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg added a second late on with a curling strike that took a slight deflection off Iwobi on its way in.

Read Also: EPL: Chelsea thrash Wolves as Man City ease past Southampton to go top

With the win, Antonio Conte’s side closed the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Earlier on Saturday, Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho played a sub role for Leicester City as they were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace.

The game played at the King Power Stadium saw the Foxes continue on their winless run, having won just one game in the league this season.

In other Premier League games on Saturday, Fulham played an entertaining 2-2 draw with Bournemouth while Wolves defeated Nottingham Forest 1-0.

