EPL: Iwobi in action, Ndidi subbed in as Everton lose to Leicester

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi was in action for Everton in their 2-0 defeat to Leicester City in a Premier League game at the Goodison Park.

Kelechi Iheanacho was an unused substitute for Leicester but Wilfred Ndidi played a sub role as he was introduced in the 70th minute.

The hosts dominated the first half but missed several opportunities to take the lead before Youri Tielemans netted the opener at the stroke of halftime.

Brendan Rodgers’ side finished up the job in the second half when Harvey Barnes doubled the lead four minutes from time.

The win lifts the Foxes up to 13th on the table – two places above the Toffees due to their superior goal difference.

Earlier in the day, champions Manchester City defeated Fulham 2-1, thanks to a late penalty by Erling Haaland which sealed victory for the Pep Guardiola side.

The win takes City to the top of the league, pending when Arsenal face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

In other Premier League games played on Saturday, Brentford played a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest, Leeds came from 3-1 down to beat Bournemouth 4-3.

Wolverhampton Wanderers fell to a 3-2 loss to Brighton.

