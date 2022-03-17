EPL: Iwobi scores as Everton beat Newcastle to end four-game losing run

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was on target for Everton in their 1-0 victory over Newcastle United in a Premier League clash on Thursday night.

The Toffees have had it bad in the league since last month, losing four straight games since they last won on 12 February against Leeds United.

It was a breath of fresh air when Iwobi struck in a late winner at the Goodison Park, with fans singing his name across the stand.

Manager Frank Lampard, who recently took over the team, was also seen hugging all his players after the final whistle.

Read Also: Iwobi to work under Lampard at Everton

The Nigeria international scored in the ninth minute of added time as the refree had given 14 minutes, both teams looking for a winner in the highly-contested game.

Everton had been reduced to 10 men in the 83rd minute when Allan was shown a straight red card following a cynical challenge on Allan Saint-Maximin.

With the win, the Toffees boosted their survival hopes as they now stand three points off the relegation zone.

Iwobi’s goal became the latest Premier League goal scored since Bruno Fernandes’ penalty for Manchester United vs Brighton in September 2020.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now