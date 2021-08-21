EPL: Iwobi subbed off as Everton, Leeds draw; Man City thrash Norwich in first win

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi played for 75 minutes for Everton in their Premier League clash against Leeds United on Saturday.

The Toffees, who began their league campaign with a 3-1 win last weekend, were held to a 2-2 draw by Leeds, forcing them to share the spoils.

Mateusz Klich and Raphinha were the goalscorers for the hosts while Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Demarai Gray scored for the visitors.

In another Premier League game played concurrently, champions Manchester City thrashed Norwich City 5-0 to claim their first win of the season.

Read Also: Man City begin Premier League title defence with defeat to Tottenham

The Pep Guardiola side had been stunned in London last weekend when they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa defeated Newcastle United 2-0 while Crystal Palace were held to a goalless draw by Brentford.

Nigerian midfielder, Frank Onyeka was in action for Brentford, as he got the nod to start before he was withdrawn in the 70th minute.

Earlier on Saturday, Liverpool defeated Burnley 2-0.

Join the conversation

Opinions