EPL: Klopp named manager of season, Alexander-Arnold wins young player award

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been named the Premier League manager of the season after leading his side to the title last month.

The 53-year-old German led the Reds to their first top-flight title in 30 years, amassing 99 points, to finish 18 points clear of Manchester City.

Klopp beat Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers and Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder to the award.

Last month, he was named League Managers’ Association manager of the year.

Meanwhile, Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, 21, has been awarded the Premier League’s young player on Friday.

The winners of the Premier League awards were decided after votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of football experts.

