EPL: Leicester relegated as Liverpool draw closer to title; Arsenal, Chelsea win

Liverpool are now within three points from clinching the Premier League title after they defeated Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold came off the bench to claim the late winner as the Reds won 1-0 to condemn Leicester City to relegation.

The full-back, who has yet to sign a new contract and been heavily linked with a free transfer move to Real Madrid at the end of the season, struck 14 minutes from time.

The stage is now set for Liverpool’s coronation as champions, as they stand just one win away from clinching the league title.

Wilfred Ndidi and his Leicester teammates became the first side in top-flight history to go nine consecutive home games without scoring.

The Foxes will return to the Championship after a disappointing season back in the top flight.

Read Also: Holders Real Madrid out of Champions League as Arsenal, Inter through

Earlier in the day, Arsenal bagged a 4-0 victory over Ipswich Town. The win delayed Liverpool’s championship for at least a week.

In their first match since seeing off Real Madrid to reach the Champions League semi-finals, the Gunners produced another excellent display against a team on the verge of relegation.

This was Ipswich’s seventh home defeat of 2025, which leaves them clinging on to their Premier League status for one more week.

Chelsea also secured a 2-1 victory over their hosts Fulham.

Alex Iwobi was on target for Fulham but his effort was not enough to get any point for his side, as teenager Tyrique George and Pedro Neto scored for the visitors.

The win lifts Chelsea back into the Champions League qualification places in fifth on goal difference from Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Manchester United fell to a 1-0 defeat againt Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Old Trafford.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now