EPL: Leicester’s top-four battle loss disappointing —Ndidi

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has expressed his disappointment over the failure of his club, Leicester City, to clinch Champions League qualification.

The Foxes, who at a time during the course of the Premier League season were standing directly behind Liverpool, eventually finished outside the top four.

The team fought against Manchester United in their last game of the season last Sunday, and were beaten 2-0 by the Red Devils, who finished third as Chelsea, fourth.

Leicester, in fifth place, will next season, play in the European second-tier competition, the Europa League, but Ndidi believes the 2019-20 was a great one.

“We are a bit disappointed to finish 5th,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

“But overall, it was a great season. I want to first of all thank our fans for being with us even when the stadiums were empty due to the pandemic.

“It was indeed a season to learn from and grow into next season thanks for support.”

The Brendan Rodgers side will represent England in the Europa League alongside Tottenham Hotspur, who finished on sixth spot.

