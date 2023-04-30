Sports
EPL: Liverpool edge Spurs in 7-goal thriller, Man City go top as Haaland nets 50
Liverpool came out on top after a thrilling seven-goal match against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.
The game played at Anfield saw Liverpool beat Spurs 4-3, with two late goals from both sides leading to a frantic end to the encounter.
Spurs found themselves three goals adrift within 15 minutes following goals by Curtis Jones, Luiz Diaz and Mohamed Salah before Harry Kane and Son Heung-min scored next to give the visitors hope.
In a fantastic ending to a spectacular game, Richarlison scored an equalizer for Spurs in the 93rd minute but Diogo Jota finished off the job, netting Liverpool’s fourth one minute after.
Read Also: Man City come from behind to thrash Liverpool, maintain pressure on Arsenal
Earlier on Sunday, Manchester City climbed to the top of the Pre.the League table with a 2-1 victory over Fulham.
Erling Haaland scored for City through penalty, taking his tally to 50 goals in all competitions this season.
City are now with 76 points, one point above Arsenal, who lost their lead of the league following a defeat to City last week and three consecutive draws prior to the game.
At Old Trafford, Manchester United defeated Aston Villa, thanks to a lone goal by Bruno Fernandes; Bournemouth thrashed Leeds United 4-1 while Newcastle United beat Southampton 3-1.
