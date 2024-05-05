EPL: Liverpool beat Spurs in thriller after Chelsea thrash Hammers

Liverpool sealed a 4-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in a thrilling Premier League encounter at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

It has been a terrible few weeks for Tottenham as their dramatic decline continued, with their hopes of reaching the Premier League’s top four faded even further.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for Liverpool on his return before having an involvement in Robertson’s second.

Cody Gakpo scored their third early in the second half and Harvey Elliott netted the fourth on the hour mark, but Spurs fought back with Richarlison and Son Heung-Min scoring late on.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are no longer thinking of the title having faltered in the past few weeks, with Arsenal and Manchester City hoping to stay on the race till the final day.

Earlier in the day, Chelsea boosted their hopes of making it to a European league as they thrashed West Ham 5-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher and Noni Madueke all scored a goal each in the game and Nicolas Jackson bagged a brace to keep Chelsea’s hopes alive.

The Blues climbed up to seventh and sit just two points shy of sixth-placed Newcastle, and same points as eighth-place Manchester United who have a game in hand.

In the other Premier League clash on Sunday, Aston Villa were beaten 1-0 by Brighton, thanks to João Pedro winner in the 87th minute.

