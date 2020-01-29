EPL: Liverpool beat West Ham to move 19 points clear

English Premier League leaders, Liverpool extended their lead in the table after defeating West Ham in an away clash on Wednesday.
The Reds won 2-0 to go 19 points clear, and intensified the pressure on West Ham at the bottom of the table.
Mohamed Salah’s first-half penalty and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s composed effort after the break were the goals that sealed the victory.
It was Issa Diop’s foul on Divock Origi allowed Salah to put Liverpool ahead from a penalty in the 35th minute.
Oxlade-Chamberlain then doubled their lead on 52 minutes with a right-foot shot into the bottom left corner after good work from Jordan Henderson and Salah.
The Jurgen Klopp side are now unbeaten in 41 Premier League matches.