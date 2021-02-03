EPL: Liverpool beaten by Brighton at Anfield, Man City claim 13th straight win

Liverpool fell to a disappointing home defeat to Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday, taking their number of losses this season to four.

The Reds, whose recent struggles at Anfield continued, were stunned by a Steven Alzate goal which came with the game’s first shot on target.

With the win, Brighton moved 10 points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Liverpool slip to fourth in the table after Leicester beat Fulham. They stay seven points behind leaders Manchester City.

Earlier in the day, leaders Manchester City claimed a 13th consecutive victory after beating Burnley 2-0 away.

Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling were the goalscorers for the Pep Guardiola side.

With the win, City restored their three-point lead at the top of the Premier League and extended their ominous-looking winning streak.

In the other Premier League games on Wednesday, Fulham lost 0-2 to Leicester City, Aston Villa lost 1-3 to West Ham while Leeds United were beaten 2-1 by Everton.

