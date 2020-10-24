EPL: Liverpool fight back to beat Sheffield after Man Utd, Chelsea play goalless

Premier League champions, Liverpool came from behind to beat Sheffield United 2-1 in an entertaining encounter at Anfield on Saturday.

Sheffield opened the scoring in the 13th minute after Fabinho made a foul on Oliver McBurnie on the very edge of the box, allowing Sander Berge to slot in following a video assistant referee review.

Roberto Firmino leveled both sides in the 41st minute before Diogo Jota’s header completed the turnaround midway through the second half.

With the win, the Jurgen Klopp side move joint top of the table alongside Everton, who face Southampton on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, Manchester United played a goalless draw with Chelsea at the Old Trafford.

Nigerian winger, Odion Ighalo was not part of the Red Devils squad for the game, as new signing Edinson Cavani made his debut for the team.

With the draw, United were able to avoid losing a third straight home league game this season as they remain in the bottom half of the table.

In the other Premier League clashes on Saturday, West Ham played a 1-1 draw with Manchester City while Crystal Palace defeated Fulham 2-1.

