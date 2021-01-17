EPL: Liverpool held to goalless draw by Man Utd as Spurs thrash Sheff Utd

Champions Liverpool were held to a goalless draw by Manchester United in a Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday evening.

The Reds were seeking to return to the top of the table, having lost the spot following series of draws while United have been winning.

Liverpool faced a little pressure in the second half as United gunned for a winner, but goalkeeper Allison blocked Bruno Fernandes’ strike and also stood tall to save Paul Pogba’s shot.

With the draw, Manchester United stay top of the league, two points above Leicester City who have already displaced Liverpool in second spot, while the Jurgen Klopp side remain third.

Read Also: Lewandowski sets another Bundesliga record

Earlier on Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur bounced back to secure a second win in seven league matches.

The Jose Mourinho side thrashed bottom club, Sheffield United 3-1 to keep hopes alive of fighting back to top four.

Join the conversation

Opinions