EPL: Liverpool into top four with Burnley win as Villa loss dents Spurs' European hopes | Ripples Nigeria

EPL: Liverpool into top four with Burnley win as Villa loss dents Spurs’ European hopes
Liverpool have bettered their chances of finishing in top four of the Premier League this season following a 3-0 win over Burnley on Wednesday night.
The last season champions had struggled this season as they lost their title to Manchester City, but now hope to make it to the Champions League next season.
Goals by Roberto Firmino, Phillips and Oxlade-Chamberlain were enough to give the Jurgen Klopp side a crucial away victory.
Wednesday’s win lifted the Reds to fourth position, same points as fifth-placed Leicester City but with a superior goal difference.
With one game left for the season to finally wrap up, one of Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester City will have to drop into the Europa League spot.
Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 2-1 at home by Aston Villa, a defeat that has dented their hopes of playing in Europe next season.
Spurs are currently seventh in the table, same points as eighth-placed Everton, who kept up the pace with a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Goodison Park.
West Ham are on sixth, they boosted their chances of competing in the Europa League with a 3-1 victory over West Brom.
Arsenal are also in the mix. The Gunners defeated Crystal Palace 3-1 to keep up the chase for a place in Europe, as they sit on ninth spot, one point behind Spurs and the Toffees.
The Premier League final day is on Sunday, and all the teams will know where they belong afterward.
In another Premier League clash on Wednesday, Newcastle United defeated already-relegated Sheffield United 1-0.
