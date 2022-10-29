EPL: Liverpool stunned by Leeds, Chelsea lose at Brighton, Man City go top

A late winner by Crysencio Summerville helped Leeds United stun Liverpool in a Premier League game at Anfield on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah had canceled Rodrigo’s early opener with a 14th-minute equaliser before the hosts lost it all in the 89th minute.

The win for the visitors helped them move out of the Premier League relegation zone and Liverpool’s top-four hopes.

Earlier in the day, Chelsea were beaten 4-1 by Brighton, in a game that saw Chelsea boss Graham Potter booed by the home fans.

Potter led Brighton to their highest ever top-flight finish of ninth last season before leaving the Seagulls for Stamford Bridge six games into the current campaign.

On his return to his former team, his unbeaten run with the Blues ended with a heavy fall.

At the King Power Stadium, Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho played a sub role as Leicester City lost 1-0 to visiting Manchester City.

Kevin de Bruyne’s world-class free-kick sealed the win as Pep Guardiola side climbed to the top of the table with the victory.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur defeated Bournemouth 3-2, Wolves played 1-1 with Brentford, Newcastle thrashed Aston Villa 4-0, Crystal Palace beat Southampton 1-0 while Fulham played a goalless draw against Everton, with Alex Iwobi in action.

