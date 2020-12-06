EPL: Liverpool thrash Wolves after Son, Kane sink Arsenal as Spurs go top

Champions Liverpool defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 in a one-sided Premier League encounter at Anfield on Sunday.

Goals by Mohammed Salah, Georginio Wijnaldum, Joel Matip and an own goal by Nélson Semedo secured the big win for the Reds.

The win takes the Jurgen Klopp side to second spot on the Premier League table, on same points as leaders Tottenham.

Liverpool, who won the title last season, welcomed fans to Anfield for the first time since.

Earlier on Sunday, Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min scored for Tottenham Hotspur as they beat Arsenal 2-0 in London derby.

The Jose Mourinho side took control of the game by halftime, and the win took them back to the top of the table above Chelsea and Liverpool.

Son, 28, and Kane, who is a year younger, have now combined for 31 Premier League goals, the second most of any duo behind former Chelsea players Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard (36).

Meanwhile, Arsenal are 15th on the Premier League table on 13 points.

