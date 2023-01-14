Sports
EPL: Liverpool thrashed by Brighton, Southampton fight back to beat Everton
Liverpool were thrashed 3-0 by Brighton in a Premier League encounter on Saturday afternoon.
Solly March’s double and a late Danny Welbeck strike condemned Jurgen Klopp’s team to a dismal defeat at Amex Stadium.
The win lifts Brighton up to sestrong spot in the Premier League – one place and two points above Liverpool.
In another game, Wolves defeatedWest Ham 1-0 to climb out of the bottom three.
Read Also: Man Utd seal incredible comeback win over City in thrilling derby
Elsewhere, Southampton came from behind to beat Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park, as Amadou Onana’s opener was made of no effect by James Ward-Prowse’s brace for the Saints.
The Toffees board of directors were absent in the game because of a “real and credible threat to their safety”, qnd the defeat piles up more pressure on manager Frank Lampard.
In another game that played concurrently, Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action as Leicester City lose 2-0 to Nottingham Forest.
Forest had Nigeria’s Emmanuel Dennis on the bench all through the game. Taiwo Awoniyi was absent as he was still nursing an injury.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...