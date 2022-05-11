Sports
EPL: Man City four points away from title, Chelsea seal top-four spot
Manchester City have returned to the top of the Premier League table after thrashing Wolves 5-1 on Wednesday night.
They lead second-placed Liverpool with three points, and only two games are left before the wrap of the season.
The Pep Guardiola side now need only four points from their final two fixtures to ensure they will finish above Liverpool and win their fourth title in five seasons.
Kevin de Bruyne scored four goals for the visitors and Raheem Sterling scored one while hosts Wolves managed a goal through Leander Dendoncker.
Read Also: EPL: Man City thrash Newcastle to move three points clear; Arsenal, Everton win
Elsewhere, Chelsea sealed top four spot by thrashing Leeds United 3-0, thanks to goals from Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku.
Leicester City also picked up a big victory over Norwich at the King Power Stadium.
Relegated Norwich were condemned to a fifth consecutive Premier League defeat, as Jamie Vardy netted a brace and James Madison scored a goal in a 3-0 scoreline.
Elsewhere, Everton were held to a goalless draw by relegated Watford.
