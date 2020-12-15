EPL: Man City held to draw by West Brom; late Wolves goal stuns Chelsea

Manchester City battled to a 1-1 draw against West Brom in a Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Pep Guardiola side got ahead in the half-hour mark when İlkay Gündoğan scored, but the lead did not last long as Rúben Dias scored an own goal before halftime.

Relegation-threatened West Brom picked up their first ever point at Etihad, with goalkeeper Sam Johnstone making two point-blank stoppage-time saves to deny City their usual home victory.

Although West Brom remain second from bottom in the Premier League table, the draw leaves Manchester City on sixth, five points off the top of the table.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chelsea were stunned by a late winner at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolves came from behind to beat the Blues 2-1 with an added-time winner by Pedro Neto in a dramatic encounter.

Daniel Podence had equalised in the second half after Olivier Giroud put the Blues ahead, before the 95th-minute winner.

It is a second successive defeat for Chelsea after they were beaten at Everton last weekend. They remain fifth in the Premier League table.

