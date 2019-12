Manchester City bounced back from Wolverhampton Wanderers defeat to beat Sheffield United 2-0 in a Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The champions were held to a goalless draw in the first half, but successfully broke through with two second-half goals against their visitors.

Earlier on Sunday, leaders Liverpool restored their 13 points lead at the top of the league table by beating Wolves 1-0.

More to follow.

