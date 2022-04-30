EPL: Man City thrash struggling Leeds to return top

Manchester City have returned to the top of the Premier League after thrashing Leeds United 4-0 in a one-sided encounter on Saturday evening.

Second-placed Liverpool had climbed to the top earlier in the day after a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United.

City are back to the summit with the easy win, thanks to goals from Rodri, Nathan Ake, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho.

The Pep Guardiola side are ahead with just a point, and there are only four matches left.

Manchester City are also still in the race for the Champions League title this season, as they currently lead in their semifinal tie against Real Madrid.

City played a 4-3 victory at the Etihad Stadium last week in the first leg, and will meet the Spanish giants again on Wednesday for the reverse fixture, with hope of sealing a place in the final.

