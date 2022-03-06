EPL: Man City thrash United in derby, Arsenal win to climb into UCL places

Manchester City secured a 4-1 victory over their city rivals Manchester United in a Premuer League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Suddenly.

United dropped a place into fifth spot following the defeat and a win for Arsenal in another Premier League encounter also on Sunday.

City’s victory takes them six points ahead of second place Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

A brace by Kevin de Bruyne and another brace by Riyad Mahrez helped the champions thump their rivals, with Jadon Sancho’s equaliser being a consolation for the visitors.

The Ralf Rangnick side were without injured Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani, as well as Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw, who have Covid-19.

Read Also: Barcelona maintain recent form to seal comeback win at Elche

Earlier on Sunday, Arsenal overcame Watford as they sealed a 3-2 victory away from home in the Premier League.

Victory took the Gunners into the Champions League places while defeat left Watford in the relegation zone.

Super Eagles forward Emmanuel Dennis was in action for Watford, and he had scored within the first 20 seconds but he was offside.

Goals from Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli made the difference for Arsenal over the goals by Cucho Hernandez and Moussa Sissoko.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now