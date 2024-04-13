Sports
EPL: Man Utd draw at Bournemouth after Man City beat Luton to go top
Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw by Bournemouth in a Premier League clash on Saturday night.
The Red Devils came from behind twice, both times through captain Bruno Fernandes, whose second goal was from the penalty spot.
Bournemouth thought they had won a penalty late in the game but it was overturned by VAR, as both sides had to settle for a draw.
Dominic Solanke and Justin Kluivert were the goalscorers for the hosts.
Earlier in the day, Manchester City climbed to the top of the league table with a 5-1 victory over Luton Town.
City are two points clear at the top, although Liverpool – at home to Crystal Palace – and Arsenal, who host Aston Villa, can move back above them on Sunday.
Elsewhere, Newcastle United thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 while Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest played a 2-2 draw.
In the other Premier League games played on Saturday, Brentford defeated Sheffield United 2-0 to boost their survival hopes while Burnley and Brighton played a 1-1 draw.
