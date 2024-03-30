Sports
EPL: Man Utd held by Brentford, Chelsea drop points, Spurs beat Luton
Manchester United and Brentford played a 1-1 draw in a Premier League encounter on Saturday, with both sides scoring in added time.
Kristoffer Ajer scored in the ninth minute of injury time to deny United, whose Mason Mount had netted the opener three minutes earlier.
Brentford had a fine game, with Ivan Toney making the first real attempt at scoring, only for his effort to be ruled out for offside.
United are sixth in the table, 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, who thrashed Wolves 2-0 earlier on Saturday; and eight adrift of Tottenham in fifth.
Read Also: Dortmund win Der Klassiker for first time in 5yrs
Earlier on, Chelsea played a 2-2 draw with Burnley while Tottenham Hotspur sealed a 2-1 victory over Luton Town to strengthen their top four hopes.
In the other Premier League games, Newcastle United came out on top following a seven-goal thriller against West Ham, Sheffield United played a 3-3 with Fulham.
Super Eagles duo of Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi were in action for Fulham in the six-goal thriller.
Bournemouth defeated Everton 2-1 while Crystal Palace held Nottingham Forest to a 1-1 draw.
