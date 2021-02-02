EPL: Man Utd put nine past Southampton, Wolves beat Arsenal to end winless run

Manchester United returned to winning ways on Tuesday night as they secured a big win over Southampton in the Premier League.

The Red Devils put up a fine performance and bounced back from a disappointing draw at Arsenal last weekend to thrash nine-man Southampton 9-0 at Old Trafford.

United brutally punished the Saints with goals from Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay and Daniel James, as well as an Anthony Martial double and a Jan Bednarek own goal.

Alexandre Jankewitz and Bednarek were shown red cards, to compound a miserable night for the visitors.

In another Premier League game on Tuesday, nine-man Arsenal were beaten 2-1 by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolves, who had gone eight league matches without a win, ended the winless run as they came from behind to seal victory at home.

Read Also: Onyekuru scores third goal in third Galatasaray stint

The Gunners went ahead in the 34th minute Nicolas Pepe held off two Wolves challenges and curled a fine finish into the net.

But Reuben Neves (via a penalty) and Joao Moutinho scored for the hosts, with David Luiz and goalkeeper Bernd Leno sent off for Arsenal.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United clinched another win – their third in the league this season – by beating fellow relegation-threatened team, West Brom 2-1.

Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi was in action for West Brom.

In another Premier League clash also on Tuesday, Crystal Palace came from behind to beat Newcastle United 2-1.

Join the conversation

Opinions