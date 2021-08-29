Sports
EPL: Man Utd snatch late win over Wolves as Spurs maintain perfect start
Manchester United successfully took all three points from their Premier League clash against Wolves on Sunday.
The Red Devils were held to goalless until the 80th minute when Mason Greenwood scored a contentious late winner.
Wolves, who had been the better side throughout the game, felt Ruben Neves was fouled in the build-up to the goal but it was allowed to stand.
The win means United have now gone 28 games unbeaten away, breaking the record set by Arsenal in the 2002-2004 season.
In London, Tottenham also secured a 1-0 victory over their visitors Watford.
Son Heung-min marked his 200th Premier League appearance with the winning goal as Spurs maintained their 100% start to the season.
Nigerian trio of Williams Troost-Ekong, Emmanuel Dennis and Ogenakaro Etebo were all in action for Watford.
The result means Spurs will top the table heading into September’s international break, while Watford are 12th.
