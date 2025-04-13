EPL: Man Utd, Spurs suffer defeats as Liverpool win, Chelsea draw

Manchester United suffered a heavy defeat in the hands of Newcastle United in a Premier League encounter on Sunday evening.

The Red Devils were thrashed 4-1 by Newcastle at St James Park.

With the win, Newcastle United strengthened their push for a Champions League spot in the absence of unwell boss Eddie Howe.

Earlier in the day, Tottenham Hotspur also suffered a heavy 4-2 loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Elsewhere, Leaders Liverpool drew much closer to clinching the title with a 2-1 defeat of West Hame at Anfield.

The Reds moved to potentially one win from the Premier League title as captain Virgil van Dijk’s late header sealed the win for the hosts.

Victory means that if Arsenal lose at Ipswich next weekend, the Reds can wrap up the title by beating Leicester.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Ipswich Town played a 2-2 draw.

The Blues hopes of qualifying for the Champions League were dented, as draw leaves them in fifth, three points behind third-placed Nottingham Forest and ahead of sixth-placed Aston Villa on goal difference.

Ipswich are 14 points adrift from safety following Wolves’ win against Tottenham at Molineux.

