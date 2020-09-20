EPL: Mane brace as Liverpool beat 10-man Chelsea; Son nets four in Spurs win | Ripples Nigeria
Latest Sports

EPL: Mane brace as Liverpool beat 10-man Chelsea; Son nets four in Spurs win

September 20, 2020
By Ben Ugbana

Sadio Mane helped Premier League champions Liverpool beat Chelsea in their second game of the season at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Senegal forward netted a brace while putting up an excellent performance in the Reds’ victory over 10-man Blues.

Mane’s first came in the 50th minute when he headed in a Roberto Firmino cross, while his second came four minutes later, courtesy of a goalkeeping error by Kepa Arizabalaga.

Frank Lampard’s side were reduced to 10 men just before half time when Christensen was shown a red card after a VAR review that showed he fouled Mane as a last man.

Chelsea had a chance to pull one goal back when they won a penalty after Timo Werner was brought down in the box, but a Jorginho shot was saved by goalkeeper Allison.

The Jurgen Klopp side held on to the 2-0 lead to the final whistle, making it two wins in two, having defeated Leeds United last weekend.

Read Also: Shehu Abdullahi joins Omonia after announcing Bursaspor exit

Earlier on Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur secured their first win of the Premier League season as they won 5-2 away against Southampton.

Son Heung-Min bagged four goals for the Jose Mourinho side while Harry Kane netted one, while Danny Ings bagged a brace for Saints.

It was a much needed win for Spurs after they had fallen to a disappointing defeat to Everton on the opening day of the league.

Also on Sunday, Brighton thrashed Newcastle United 3-0.

Latest posts by Ben Ugbana (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ben Ugbana

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */