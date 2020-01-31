EPL: Ndidi confident Leicester can overcome Chelsea on home ground

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has shown great excitement ahead of Leicester City’s Premier League clash against Chelsea billed for this weekend.

The highly rated defensive midfielder believes his team will bounce back from their Carabao Cup semifinal defeat to Aston Villa last Tuesday.

The Foxes will be hosting the Blues at the King Power Stadium, and hope to get more points that they got from the reverse fixture last year, which ended 1-1.

“It will be a difficult game for us, because they have good players and are a big team,” said Ndidi, who score the equaliser at Stamford Bridge.

“But it’s about us. We’re at home so we have to do our best with the fans behind us.”

Leicester are currently third on the league table, behind Manchester City and leaders Liverpool, and had at one point appeared to be contenders of the title this season.

“We’ve worked really hard to be where we are and the work is paying off,” Ndidi added.

“We don’t feel happy to just stay there though; we can’t relax because there are still so many points to get. We’ll keep working hard and taking each game as it comes.”

Leicester will take on Chelsea by 12:30p.m.

