Sports
EPL Player of the Month: Rashford equals Salah record
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United has been named the Premier League Player of the Month three times this season, tying Mohamed Salah of Liverpool for the most of such honors.
In the 2017–18 season, Salah set the record for the most Player of the Month honors.
Rashford won the accolade in September, January, and February, when he scored four goals in five games.
A six-man shortlist for February included Kelechi Iheanacho, Bernd Leno, Emerson Royal, Manor Solomon, and Ollie Watkins. Rashford, who has now won Player of the Month four times in his career, came in first.
Read Also: Rashford, Garnacho fire Man Utd to victory against Leeds
Rashford becomes the first player to win the award in back-to-back months since Ilkay Gundogan did so in January and February 2021. He has 26 goals and nine assists this season across all competitions.
Meanwhile, United’s manager Erik ten Hag received his second Manager of the Month award.
The Red Devils went unbeaten in February and are currently third in the Premier League with 10 points from four games.
The club’s first trophy in six years, the EFL Cup, was won under the direction of Ten Hag, who also received the manager’s award in September.
