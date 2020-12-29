EPL: Rashford winner sends Man Utd second; Lacazette seals back-to-back wins for Arsenal

An injury-time goal by Marcus Rashford ensured that Manchester United secure a win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their Premier League clash on Tuesday.

The game played at the Old Trafford saw Rashford fire a deflected shot into the net and moved the Red Devils to second on the table.

A game low on chances looked destined to be heading for a goalless draw before Rashford’s drive hit Romain Saiss on its way to the back of the net.

The win takes the Ole Gunner Solskjaer team to within two points of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Earlier on Tuesday, Alexander Lacazette scored with his first touch to help Arsenal secure back-to-back league wins for the first time since September.

The Gunners, who defeated Chelsea 3-1 at the Emirates on Boxing Day, defeated Brighton 3-1 to go farther off the relegation zone.

“In this period, we know how much we needed the wins,” said manager Mikel Arteta, who had been under pressure, having lost eight league matches this season.

“We had a really tough week and it wasn’t that much about the performance, it was about the result.

“You need the results to start confidence and now with two wins, I think everyone is in a much better mood.”

In the other Premier League games played on Tuesday, Southampton drew goalless with West Ham, Leeds United thrashed West Brom 5-0 while Burnley defeated Sheffield United 1-0.

